AP Dy Speaker praises Health Minister’s replies in Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav was commended in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday by Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for his detailed and well-prepared responses during Question Hour.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the minister had done ‘thorough homework’ before addressing members’ queries.

The discussion centred on the Anantapur Government Hospital. MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad questioned whether the hospital was meeting regional healthcare needs, while MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy raised supplementary questions.

The Minister explained that although the hospital was originally sanctioned for 560 beds, it now operates with 1,348 beds, including 1,205 general beds and 143 ICU beds, ensuring comprehensive services.

He elaborated on the stalled construction of the MCH block, approved in 2020. While the previous government completed only two floors, the coalition government has initiated work on the remaining five. Under the PM-ABHIM scheme, a 50-bed critical care block is being expedited and will be completed within three months.

On free medicine supply, Yadav acknowledged that the previous administration left Rs 1,000 crore in unpaid dues, disrupting distribution.

The coalition government cleared these dues, restoring smooth supply.