AP Intermediate Board to conduct IPE 2026 under live CCTV monitoring across Tirupati centres

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has made comprehensive arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, scheduled from February 23 to March 24.

Tirupati Regional Intermediate Officer (RIO) Rajasekhar Reddy stated that all measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the exams across the district. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the State Government has directed that the entire examination process be recorded live through CCTV cameras at all centres.

Acting on HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s instructions, officials have installed the necessary infrastructure and established live monitoring facilities in Regional Intermediate Board offices statewide to oversee proceedings in real time.

Examinations will be conducted at 84 centres in Tirupati district, with 30,319 first-year and 30,696 second-year students appearing, bringing the total number of candidates to 60,015. The exams will be held daily from 9 am to 12 pm.

To ensure strict surveillance, CCTV cameras have been installed at every centre, supported by uninterrupted power supply. Additional facilities such as fans, lights, desks, drinking water, and first-aid centres staffed with medical personnel have also been arranged.