AP IT Minister Lokesh reviews Central Library design planned for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that the State Central Library to be constructed in the people’s capital Amaravati should be a symbol of the history and culture of Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing with the higher officials of the School Education department at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Lokesh made several suggestions after going through the design and video pertaining to the State Central Library building.

Lokesh asserted that all the required measures should be taken to develop the State Central Library as a knowledge centre ensuring world-class standards and modern technological facilities.

He said that the Central Library should have archives, an auditorium and more than 15 lakh books.

All sections of people should be connected to the Central Library and steps should be taken to develop the ecosystem accordingly, the Minister said.

Lokesh reviewed the SSC examinations, evaluation of answer sheets, DSC, and usage of AI in government schools.

Secretary (Education) Kona Sasidhar, School Education Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, Public Libraries Director Krishna Mohan and other officials were present.