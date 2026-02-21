AP targeting 160 GW renewable power: State's energy minister Gottipati

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has announced that the NDA government is moving forward with a target of generating 160 gigawatts of renewable power under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy.

Speaking during the discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for 2026-2027 in the Assembly on Friday, he said the government is developing the power sector with a focus on long-term sustainability, expansion of renewable energy, and protection of consumer interests.

The Minister described the power sector as the backbone of the State’s economy. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the pioneer of power sector reforms in the country, noting that reforms initiated under his leadership laid the foundation for the growth of the technology sector.

He recalled that between 2014 and 2019, Andhra Pradesh became power surplus within six months of assuming office, and renewable energy capacity was expanded to 7 gigawatts.

Referring to the period between 2019 and 2024, Ravi Kumar said the sector came under severe financial stress.

He alleged that electricity tariffs were increased nine times, imposing a burden of nearly Rs 30,000 crore on consumers through true-up charges.

He added that renewable energy investors were driven away during that time, but the present government is restoring stability to a debt-ridden system.