Fast-track solar schemes in State: AP chief secretary to Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed district collectors to expedite the implementation of PM Surya Ghar (Muft Bijli Yojana), PM-KUSUM, and Feeder Level Solarisation (FLS) projects across the state.

At a review meeting held at the AP Secretariat on Friday with district collectors and power utilities officials, Vijayanand said the government is giving high priority to these renewable energy programmes.

He noted that while the national target is to install one crore rooftop solar systems, Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of 20 lakh installations.

He instructed Collectors to work with power utilities, clear pending applications without delay, and ensure time-bound execution. He emphasised proactive monitoring of field-level progress to achieve the targets.

Reviewing the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the Chief Secretary reported that 98,433 rooftop solar systems have been installed so far, with a capacity of 329.67 MWp. He directed DISCOMs to accelerate net-metering approvals, vendor coordination, and subsidy disbursement to enhance rooftop adoption.

On PM-KUSUM Component-C (Feeder Level Solarisation), Vijayanand said projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,162.8 MWp are underway, covering more than 1,119 agricultural feeders and benefiting approximately 2.9 lakh pump sets. These are being implemented by APEPDCL, APCPDCL, and APSPDCL in coordination with empanelled developers.

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the government is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a national leader in renewable energy adoption. The objective, he said, is to reduce electricity costs for households and farmers, promote clean energy transition, and strengthen sustainable industrial and agricultural development.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that regular progress reviews, strengthened coordination among district administration, DISCOMs, and implementing agencies, and accountability will ensure achievement of renewable energy targets.