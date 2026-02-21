India assumes chair of IONS; to focus on CORE principles

VISAKHAPATNAM: India assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from Thailand during the 9th Conclave of Chiefs held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, marking its return to the leadership of the forum after 16 years.
Announcing this, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, said, “India assumed the chair after 16 years. Being the founder nation of IONS, it headed the chair in 2008 and has now assumed the chair again.
Speaking on the sidelines of the conclave, Vice Admiral Sobti asserted that India is prepared to take on greater responsibility in promoting peace, stability, and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. He noted that maritime challenges were shared by many countries and required better interoperability, structured communication, and coordinated responses among navies.
In his address, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said the Indian Ocean was a shared strategic space that required collective efforts to ensure safety and stability. “The 21st century is widely regarded as a maritime century and increasingly as an Indian Ocean Century. The Indian Ocean is not merely a geostrategic space but a shared strategic zone whose stability supports global growth and collective well-being,” he stated.
He said India would focus on strengthening the CORE principles of IONS namely, Cooperation, Operational awareness, Resilience, and Sustained Engagement.
IONS provides a platform for dialogue on security: Admiral Tripathi
“Cooperation is built on trust and mutual respect. Operational awareness requires seamless information sharing. Resilience is essential to face maritime security challenges and natural disasters. Sustained engagement ensures meaningful interactions and dialogue among member nations,” Admiral Tripathi noted.
He added that maritime threats were becoming more complex due to technological advancements and the involvement of both state and non-state actors. He stressed the need for coordinated global efforts to safeguard sea lanes and maritime trade. IONS is a voluntary initiative launched by the Indian Navy in 2008 to promote maritime cooperation among navies of the Indian Ocean Region. It provides a platform for dialogue, information sharing, and collaboration on maritime security and related issues.
The forum currently includes 25 member navies and nine observer nations. Member countries include India, Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, among others. Observer nations include Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The chairmanship rotates among member countries for a two-year term. Each cycle includes a Conclave of Chiefs and a preparatory workshop to discuss priorities and finalise the work plan.
IONS also operates through working groups focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime security, and information sharing.
Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, Commodore Rob de Wit, opined that multilateral forums like IONS were important for addressing shared maritime challenges. He said the Indian Ocean Region was vital for global trade and economic stability and called for continued cooperation among partner navies.