India assumes chair of IONS; to focus on CORE principles

VISAKHAPATNAM: India assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from Thailand during the 9th Conclave of Chiefs held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, marking its return to the leadership of the forum after 16 years.

Announcing this, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, said, “India assumed the chair after 16 years. Being the founder nation of IONS, it headed the chair in 2008 and has now assumed the chair again.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conclave, Vice Admiral Sobti asserted that India is prepared to take on greater responsibility in promoting peace, stability, and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. He noted that maritime challenges were shared by many countries and required better interoperability, structured communication, and coordinated responses among navies.

In his address, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said the Indian Ocean was a shared strategic space that required collective efforts to ensure safety and stability. “The 21st century is widely regarded as a maritime century and increasingly as an Indian Ocean Century. The Indian Ocean is not merely a geostrategic space but a shared strategic zone whose stability supports global growth and collective well-being,” he stated.

He said India would focus on strengthening the CORE principles of IONS namely, Cooperation, Operational awareness, Resilience, and Sustained Engagement.