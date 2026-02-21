Master Plan approved for RUDA; 12 villages to be merged into Rajamahendravaram city

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a comprehensive Master Plan for the expansion of municipalities under the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), giving a major push to planned urbanisation and infrastructure development in the Godavari region.

The Master Plan covers the Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation and Kovvur, Ramachandrapuram and Nidadavole municipalities.

Though the proposal was initiated during the previous government’s tenure, it gained momentum only after the coalition government completed detailed surveys and submitted revised reports, which have now received official approval. In the first phase, nearly 1,000 square kilometres will be covered under the Master Plan. Priority will be given to improving drinking water supply, road networks, drainage systems, and other basic amenities in villages located along the urban fringes. The aim is to ensure orderly growth and prevent unplanned urban sprawl said, RUDA Chairperson Boddu Venkataramana Choudhary. He told TNIE that as part of the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation expansion, the city’s present area of 44.5 sq. km will be increased to 162 sq. km by merging 12 surrounding gram panchayats.