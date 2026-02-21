Prasanna Kumar from AP assumes office as new ICAI president

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-based chartered accountant Prasanna Kumar D assumed office as President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for 2026-2027, becoming the first person from Andhra Pradesh to hold the position.

Born on July 22, 1960, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1984 after enrolling with ICAI in Chennai. In 1985 and began his professional practice as a partner at Sriramamurthy & Co in Vizag.

Over the years, he remained actively involved in ICAI’s institutional activities. He served as Secretary and Vice Chairman of the Southern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association during 1982-83.

As Chairman of the ICAI Vizag branch in 2001-02, the branch received the Best Branch award in South India and an All-India Excellent Performance Certificate for the first time. He later became Chairman of Southern India Regional Council in 2013-14.

Prasanna Kumar was elected to the ICAI Central Council for three consecutive terms from 2019 to 2029 and served as Vice President during 2025-26 before becoming President. He represented ICAI at international forums, including the International Federation of Accountants and the South Asian Federation of Accountants.

The Vizag Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honour CA Prasanna Kumar D, newly elected President of ICAI for 2026-27, in a ceremony on Friday.

He outlined priorities such as digital transformation, strengthening global accounting standards, and improving sustainability reporting.