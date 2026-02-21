Rs 3,867 crore proposed for Revenue, Disaster Management depts: AP revenue minister Satyaprasad

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad moved for budget allocations of Rs 3,867.52 crore for the Revenue, Registration, Stamps, and Disaster Management departments in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

On the first day of discussion and voting on Demands for Grants for 2026-2027, he emphasised that reforms in the revenue system are aimed at safeguarding public assets and eliminating disputes through the use of modern technology.

The minister accused the previous government of irregularities, alleging that leaders had attempted to encroach upon 1.75 lakh acres of land under the guise of the Re-survey and Land Titling Act.

He said the coalition government, after assuming office, introduced comprehensive reforms to protect people’s property. Survey, revenue, and registration departments have been integrated into a single digital system, with blockchain technology ensuring tamper-proof land records.

Old revenue documents are being scanned and preserved with secure digital identification, reducing litigation and eliminating the risk of lost files.

Satyaprasad explained that errors in the Webland database are being corrected through a special programme, resulting in reliable and dispute-free land records.

Weekly district-level revenue clinics are being conducted, bringing officials together to resolve public grievances on the spot. An online revenue court management system has also been introduced to monitor case status transparently.