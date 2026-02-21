RySS to kick off natural farming meetings today in AP's Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure better market access and remunerative prices for Natural Farming produce, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) is organising Regional Networking Meetings from February 21 to March 3, in Guntur, Rajahmundry, Vizag, Tirupati, and Kuppam across the State as part of Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF).

The objective of these meetings is to directly connect Natural Farming farmers with buyers and reduce the gap between production and market demand.

Across the state, farmers are cultivating crops following Natural Farming practices. At the same time, aggregators, wholesalers, retailers, processing units, and institutional buyers are looking for quality produce.

However, due to limited coordination and structured linkages, farmers and buyers are often unable to connect directly. As a result, buyers sometimes procure produce from other states, while local farmers are compelled to sell to middlemen at lower prices.

These Regional Networking Meetings will provide a common platform where farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), aggregators, and buyers can interact directly. Discussions will focus on quality standards, pricing, packaging, and supply schedules. This direct engagement will help to build trust and promote long-term business partnerships.

Following this, district teams will continue to support the partnerships formed by addressing issues related to logistics, storage, certification, and transportation.

Through this initiative, Natural Farming in Andhra Pradesh is expected to become more market-oriented, profitable, and sustainable by strengthening the livelihoods of farmers and the rural economy.