A2 in liquor scam Vasudeva Reddy held, sent to jail

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational multi-crore liquor scam during YSRCP regime have named Vasudeva Reddy as the second accused (A2) and arrested him on Saturday.

He was produced before the ACB Court in Vijayawada, which remanded him to judicial custody until February 27. Subsequently, he was shifted to Guntur district jail.

According to the remand report submitted, the SIT officials informed the court that the accused Vasudeva Reddy had played a key role in the liquor scam.

The investigation, supported by technical evidence, forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports and witness statements, concluded that he was central to the alleged irregularities. Officials further stated that the entire process of liquor sales, purchases, orders and supply was carried out under his supervision.

The report also highlighted that although the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) functioned through an online system, it was converted into a manual system without proper authorisation, with Vasudeva Reddy playing a crucial role. He is accused of operating the APSBCL system manually and leading a syndicate involving officials and staff. The SIT further claimed that settlements were made through prime accused Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy and his associates, Sumit and Prakash.