Andhra CM Naidu flays YSRCP MLCs for ‘insulting’ Lord Venkateswara

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at YSRCP MLCs for staging a protest in the Legislative Council by holding the photos of Lord Venkateswara as placards, that too wearing footwear, on Tirumala ghee adulteration issue.
After the protest, the YSRCP MLCs ‘hurled’ the photos on tables, which was nothing but ‘insulting’ the Lord, he said.
Addressing a public meeting after participating in the Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra programme at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Saturday, Naidu alleged that the YSRCP MLCs were making baseless charges against Heritage company to escape from the irregularities committed by them during the previous regime as the government launched a probe into the supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
Accusing those involved in ghee adulteration of trying to defame the TDP-led NDA government, he asserted that all those connected with the issue will be brought before the law.
Mentioning that the ghee samples were sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which confirmed adulteration, and clarified that it was not genuine ghee, he said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe revealed that the so-called ghee used to prepare Tirumala Laddu prasadam was chemically manufactured.
Stating that the laboratory reports revealed that the procured ghee contained animal fat, he said the SIT in its probe found that what was supplied was not even ghee. He alleged that instead of accepting responsibility, attempts were being made to shift the blame onto others.
Naidu emphasised that the sanctity of all places of worship be it a mosque, church, or temple must be protected. Upon assuming office, he said reforms were initiated in the TTD to streamline the administration and uphold the sanctity of Tirumala shrine.
He further alleged that the previous regime financially devastated the State, drove away industries, and damaged Andhra Pradesh’s credibility. Government assets, offices and future revenues were mortgaged to secure loans. After the coalition government assumed office, reconstruction of the State had begun, he added.
Alleging that some leaders were indulging in “dirty and rowdy politics” in the State, Naidu condemned abusive remarks made by YSRCP leaders. He said in the past, personal attacks were made even against his wife in the State Assembly, and that the YSRCP continued to indulge in abusive language whether in power or opposition. He felt that political cleansing would only happen when people reject evil politics. “The coalition government is making efforts to create income generating avenues for the poor to empower and keep them happy,” he said.
Mentioning that about 108 lakh metric tonnes of waste had accumulated in the State by the time he took charge as the CM in 2024, Naidu said this seeped into the ground, contaminating groundwater.