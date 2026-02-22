Andhra CM Naidu flays YSRCP MLCs for ‘insulting’ Lord Venkateswara

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at YSRCP MLCs for staging a protest in the Legislative Council by holding the photos of Lord Venkateswara as placards, that too wearing footwear, on Tirumala ghee adulteration issue.

After the protest, the YSRCP MLCs ‘hurled’ the photos on tables, which was nothing but ‘insulting’ the Lord, he said.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in the Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra programme at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Saturday, Naidu alleged that the YSRCP MLCs were making baseless charges against Heritage company to escape from the irregularities committed by them during the previous regime as the government launched a probe into the supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Accusing those involved in ghee adulteration of trying to defame the TDP-led NDA government, he asserted that all those connected with the issue will be brought before the law.

Mentioning that the ghee samples were sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which confirmed adulteration, and clarified that it was not genuine ghee, he said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe revealed that the so-called ghee used to prepare Tirumala Laddu prasadam was chemically manufactured.

Stating that the laboratory reports revealed that the procured ghee contained animal fat, he said the SIT in its probe found that what was supplied was not even ghee. He alleged that instead of accepting responsibility, attempts were being made to shift the blame onto others.