Andhra Pradesh eyes Amaravati as hub for energy efficiency

VIJAYAWADA: Having secured the No. 1 position nationally in energy conservation and efficiency, Andhra Pradesh is taking a proactive step towards strengthening investments in this sector by organising an ‘Investment Bazar’ in Vijayawada on February 24.

The initiative aims to bring together industries, bankers, technology providers, and policymakers to explore energy-efficiency investment opportunities and position Amaravati as a premier hub for energy efficiency investments, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

The Chief Secretary conducted a virtual review meeting on Saturday with senior officials, including JMD APTRANSCO G. Surya Sai Praveenchand, CMD APSPDCL L Siva Sankar, CMD APEPDCL I Prudhvi Tej, In-charge MD APGENCO, CMD APCPDCL, and CEO APSECM P Pulla Reddy on energy efficiency investments in view of the upcoming Investment Bazar programme.

Describing the Investment Bazar as a landmark initiative, the Chief Secretary emphasised its potential to promote energy-efficiency investments, boost MSME growth, and generate employment.

Vijayanand stated that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the active support of Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Andhra Pradesh is firmly committed to developing Amaravati into a leading centre for energy-efficiency investments.