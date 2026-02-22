APCRDA clears proposals for land allotment

VIJAYAWADA: Chairing the 58th meeting of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Saturday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the progress of works being undertaken in the capital city of Amaravati.

Issues related to the allotment of lands to different institutions in the past and the progress of construction and activities related to increasing green cover in the capital city were discussed at length.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana said that the CRDA meeting gave clearance for the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) with regard to the allotment of lands.