CBI court closes Ayesha Meera murder case

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development in the sensational murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, the CBI Court in Vijayawada ordered the closure of the case after examining the final report filed by the CBI.

The order was issued by CBI Court Judge Annapurna. During the court hearing, Ayesha’s parents told the court that they do not have the financial capacity to engage counsel and also clarified that they are not inclined to pursue any private complaint or protest petition and that they do not propose to file any independent proceedings against the final report despite offering free legal services to them.

In their petition, alleging lapses in the CBI’s investigation ordered by the HC, parents of the deceased raised objections that the CBI failed to conduct the investigation as directed by the HC and contended that CBI reviewed and relied upon earlier materials which had been disbelieved by the appellate court.

They have referred to various statements of witnesses, procedural lapses in the earlier investigation, handing of material objects, medical and forensic inconsistencies.