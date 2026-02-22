Citizens must join hands for Swachh Andhra, says Tirupati Collector

TIRUPATI: District Collector S Venkateswar urged citizens to actively participate in the Swachh Andhra Pradesh initiative by taking the ‘Swachh Andhra Pledge’. Speaking at the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme in Perumallapalli village, Tirupati Rural mandal, on Saturday, he emphasised reducing plastic use, segregating waste at the source and supporting efforts to build a cleaner state. This month’s theme was ‘Zero Litter Governance’.

The Collector explained wet and dry waste segregation, recycling and the circular economy to villagers. He noted that under CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the third Saturday of every month is dedicated to a special theme under the initiative. He said ‘Zero Litter Governance’ means ensuring no garbage is thrown in the open, and that waste is managed scientifically at home.

Wet waste can be converted into compost for kitchen gardens, while dry waste can be recycled into useful products.