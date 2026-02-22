Convenience of wife key in matrimonial case transfers: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has clarified that greater importance must be given to the convenience of the wife rather than the inconvenience of the husband while considering transfer petitions in matrimonial disputes.

The court observed that when a wife lacks sufficient financial means to travel to the place where the husband has filed a divorce petition, her request to transfer the case to a court convenient to her can be allowed.

Courts must examine the social and economic background and living conditions of both parties before deciding such petitions.

Delivering separate orders in two cases, Justice Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao allowed transfer petitions filed by two women seeking relocation of divorce proceedings initiated by their husbands. In the first case, Mohana Murali of Guntur filed a divorce petition against his wife Rajeswari in Repalle court in 2020. Rajeswari later filed a maintenance petition in Ongole in 2021.

Stating that she resides in Ongole with her two children and faces hardship travelling repeatedly to Repalle, she approached the High Court in 2025 seeking transfer of the divorce case to Ongole. Despite opposition from her husband, who alleged delay tactics, the court allowed her plea.

In the second case, Pawan of Tirupati filed for divorce against his wife Aishwarya in 2025. Aishwarya, who lives with her parents in Adoni, sought transfer of the case.