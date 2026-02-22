Degree first-year student dies by suicide; senior held in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging harassment and threats of posting her morphed photos and intimate videos online from a senior student, a first year degree girl student reportedly committed sucide at her residence on Friday night.

It happened in Tadepalli under Mangalagiri mandal and police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Tadepalli police said the incident came to light on Friday when the minor girl’s mother returned home and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. The first-year degree student at a private college in Mangalagiri had befriended Raheem, a second-year student. Police said he recorded videos of her.

After she blocked his number over a change in his behaviour, he allegedly sent a video on WhatsApp and blackmailed her. On Thursday, she told her father and brother that a boy was threatening her. Her mother took away her phone and stopped her from attending college. “As the girl did not respond, Raheem allegedly circulated some videos. Unable to bear humiliation, she hanged herself,” police said.