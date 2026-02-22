EAGLE to target fiscal roots of drug mafia

VIJAYAWADA: The Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) destroyed 1.12 lakh kg of ganja, detained 96 repeat offenders under the PIT NDPS Act and secured 157 convictions within a year of its strengthening, EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna said in Vijayawada.

Releasing the EAGLE Annual Report-2025, he outlined the 2026 plan. Under “Operation Chaitanya”, launched after ganja cultivation surfaced in ASR district, officials used drones, satellite mapping and awareness drives. The State’s efforts drew praise at ANTF and APEX NCORD meetings.

Officials implemented “Operation Garuda” and “EAGLE on Trains”. In 2026, EAGLE will target financial roots of drug networks.