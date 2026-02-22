East Godavari collector directs officials to submit Pushkarams Master Plan in 7 days

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari district Collector Kirthi Chekuri chaired a high-level review meeting on Godavari Pushkaralu at the Collector’s camp office, directing officials to submit a comprehensive action plan within seven days in the form of a Power Point presentation.

Senior officials including District SP D Narasimha Kishore, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena and other department heads attended the meeting.

The Collector instructed officials to identify suitable land parcels for parking areas and temporary Pushkar Nagar facilities. Joint field inspections involving revenue, police, roads and buildings, transport, endowments, APSRTC, and urban development authorities were ordered. Authorities were directed to assess parking capacity for RTC and private buses, cars, and two-wheelers, and to analyse toll plaza data from 2015 onwards around Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur to estimate traffic flow. Problematic stretches flagged on Google Maps are to be reviewed for corrective measures.