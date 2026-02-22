Infant’s decomposed body found at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A decomposed infant’s body was found in a gunny sack near the Superintendent’s office at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, on Saturday morning, raising serious concerns over the security in the hospital.

According to the sources, hospital staff noticed a foul smell near the lift close to the Superintendent officer’s chamber and discovered the sack. On inspection, it contained the body of an infant in an advanced state of decomposition. The One Town Police were alerted and immediately reached the spot.

Speaking to TNIE, the One Town Circle Inspector said, “A suspicious gunny sack was noticed by the staff and we were informed this morning. We went to the spot immediately and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and we are examining CCTV footage.”

Officers estimate that the incident may have occurred around three days ago. The discovery has raised questions about security at the hospital. Visitors and public asked how a body could be brought into a sensitive area near the Superintendent’s office and left without being noticed, despite CCTV surveillance