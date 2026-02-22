Intensify Jana Sena’s membership drive at the grassroots: Minister Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has called upon MPs, MLAs and MLCs to take the party’s ‘Udyami’ membership enrolment programme forward in a planned and disciplined manner by actively engaging with the public, stating that the drive is crucial for strengthening the party at the grassroots and preparing it for future political challenges.

Addressing a teleconference with Parliamentary constituency-wise coordinators, Manohar said the membership drive reflects the vision and ideals of party president Pawan Kalyan and should be treated as a collective responsibility.

He urged elected representatives to balance their legislative duties while dedicating the remaining time over the next two weeks exclusively to party work, with a focus on enrolling new members and renewing existing memberships.

Manohar stressed that the programme should not be viewed as a routine organisational exercise but as a political movement. He called for systematic field-level planning, regular review meetings and preparation of clear reports based on interactions with people at the grassroots.

These reports would help the party understand public sentiment, identify local issues and design effective future programmes, including strategies for upcoming local body elections, he added.

He assured leaders that the party’s IT team would provide support to resolve technical issues during the enrolment process and said a special coordination team has been constituted at the central office to ensure smooth implementation of the programme. Manohar also informed that coordinators have been appointed for all Parliamentary constituencies to avoid any gaps in coordination.