MLC case: Four police officers suspended in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government suspended four police officers, on Saturday, for alleged dereliction of duty and supervisory lapses in the investigation into the case against MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar.

The case relates to the alleged murder of his driver Veedhi Subramanyam during the YSRCP regime in 2022. The action followed sharp observations by the Supreme Court on Friday that a nexus existed between police and those in power and that investigators attempted to enable Bhaskar to secure bail.

According to the order, the government suspended V Bheema Rao, former Kakinada DSP and now Bhimavaram ADSP (Admin); P Murali Krishna Reddy, Kakinada DSP; A Murali Krishna, former Sarpavaram Inspector and now serving in Konaseema district; and Satish Babu, former Sarpavaram SI and now posted at Kakinada Port police station.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta requested the government to place the officers under suspension in public interest to ensure a smooth departmental enquiry.

Following the request, the government ordered common disciplinary proceedings under Rule 24 of the APCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991, and asked the DGP to submit draft articles of charge, imputations, list of documents and list of witnesses for taking further necessary action in the matter.

The GO stated that the officers will receive paid subsistence allowance under Rule 53 of the Fundamental Rules. During suspension, the officers mentioned at para (3) above shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission of government.