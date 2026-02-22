Quota for SCs and STs safe under PM Modi: BJP

VIJAYAWADA: BJP SC Morcha ntional president Lal Singh Arya has asserted that the BJP government under Narendra Modi is committed to protecting the Constitution and ensuring the welfare, dignity and empowerment of Dalits and tribal communities.

Addressing a meeting of SC Morcha office-bearers in Vijayawada on Saturday, Arya said the Constitution and reservations for SCs and STs are safe under the Modi government. He rejected Congress allegations that the BJP would dilute reservations, stating that no party has the authority to abolish the Constitution.

Highlighting Dalit and tribal representation, he said the BJP enabled the election of Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, and Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as Presidents of India, calling it a historic achievement.

Arya said the BJP government constructed five national memorials in honour of BR Ambedkar, introduced Constitution Day and declared April 14 as a national holiday. He also noted that after the abrogation of Article 370, SCs and STs in Jammu and Kashmir received long-pending reservation benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, AP BJP president P V N Madhav demanded national recognition for eminent Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva, announcing that the party would organise large-scale programmes across Andhra Pradesh to honour his legacy. He also stressed the need to identify nearly 53 SC sub-castes in the State and ensure them due representation and respect.

Arya further criticised Congress protests during an international AI summit in Delhi, terming them detrimental to India’s global image.

He said welfare initiatives such as free ration for 82 crore beneficiaries, Ayushman Bharat, expansion of AIIMS hospitals and infrastructure growth reflect the BJP’s commitment to the inclusive development.