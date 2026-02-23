Andhra government extends former CID chief Sunil Kumar’s suspension till June 30

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar (1993 batch) until June 30, 2026, the date of his superannuation, or until the completion of ongoing criminal proceedings against him, whichever is earlier.

It may be recalled that the former APCID chief was placed under suspension last March under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules over allegations of undertaking multiple foreign visits without prior government permission, and deviation from approved travel plans. The suspension was subsequently ratified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As Sunil Kumar’s suspension is going to end on February 24, the review committee examined the stage of other criminal and departmental proceedings and charges filed against him.

According to the order, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was accorded permission to conduct a regular inquiry and investigation into the allegations of misuse of AgriGold relief funds, alleged involvement in purchase of AgriGold lands in Shadnagar, real estate business in Dubai and financial irregularities while serving as the CID chief.

“During the course of inquiry 24 witnesses were examined and 113 documents were collected. The inquiry is pending for examination of witnesses and collection of some more documents from various departments. After completion of the inquiry, final report will be sent to the government,” read the order.

In addition, a case was filed against Sunil Kumar at Nagarampalem police station based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against Sunil Kumar for his adverse remarks on the government in social media.