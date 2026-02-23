Andhra Pradesh ties up with Centre for BharatNet Project

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the State is preparing to become a national test bed for telecom and emerging technologies, while ensuring high-speed internet connectivity to every household within 18 months.
On Sunday, the State government signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Centre for the Amended BharatNet Project (ABNP) at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in the presence of Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and State Minister BC Janardhan Reddy.
The pact between the Andhra Pradesh government and Digital Bharat Nidhi was formalised by Administrator Shyamal Mishra and Special Chief Secretary (I&I) MT Krishnababu. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,432 crore for the project, which will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle — Andhra Pradesh BharatNet Infrastructure Limited (APBIL).
The initiative aims to strengthen rural digital infrastructure and provide broadband connectivity to Gram Panchayats. The plan will cover 13,426 Gram Panchayats statewide, including upgrading networks in 1,692 Phase-I Panchayats, completing connectivity in 11,254 Phase-II villages, and extending services to 480 newly formed Panchayats. Demand-based last-mile connectivity will also be expanded in 3,942 villages.
Through improved digital connectivity, the government seeks to enhance governance, online education, telemedicine, digital payments, and e-services across rural areas.
Naidu underlined the critical role of digital connectivity in realising Viksit Bharat 2047. He recalled urging BSNL to increase bandwidth during his first tenure, enabling teleconferencing and video conferencing, and pressing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for telecom reforms that led to deregulation. Between 2014 and 2019, the State established a FiberNet network connecting 9.78 lakh households.
Naidu alleged that the subsequent YSRCP government weakened the system, reducing active connections to 3.80 lakh.Highlighting governance initiatives, Naidu noted that over 900 government services are being delivered through WhatsApp, while blockchain technology is securing land records and Pattadar Passbooks. The Sanjeevani project will integrate technology into public health, and AI applications will be introduced in education and healthcare.
Emphasising emerging technologies, he said PM Narendra Modi is prioritising AI and quantum computing. AP, in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T, plans to bring the country’s first quantum computer, with proposals to manufacture quantum systems from Amaravati within two to three years.
Naidu stressed that AI would create jobs rather than eliminate them, with the government promoting skill development through the “One Family–One AI Expert” initiative. He added that a Google AI data centre is expected in the State, and submarine cables from Visakhapatnam will facilitate international data transmission.
FiberNet MD Geetanjali Sharma and senior BSNL officials were present on the occasion.