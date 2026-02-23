AP agriculture minister Atchannaidu urges Centre to release pending funds for projects

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Tirumala on Sunday morning. During the visit, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu met him and held discussions on key issues related to agricultural development and farmers’ welfare in the State.

The two leaders spoke about effective implementation of Central schemes, financial support from the Union Government, and steps to strengthen the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh. Atchannaidu thanked the Centre for its continued support to farmers and said assistance in promoting modern technology, reducing cultivation costs and improving farmers’ incomes has benefited the State.

Both ministers stressed the need for closer coordination between the State and the Centre to further boost agriculture.

Atchannaidu also raised the issue of pending Central funds under the Micro Irrigation Scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He said the State is yet to receive Rs 695 crore as the Centre’s share under earlier schemes. While Rs 50 crore was released this month, Rs 645 crore is still pending.

The minister urged the Union Government to release the remaining amount at the earliest in the interest of farmers. He also sought the release of at least Rs 400 crore more as the Central share during the current financial year under the RKVY-PDMC scheme.

Highlighting the importance of micro irrigation, Atchannaidu said expanding the scheme would help use water efficiently, reduce input costs and increase farmers’ incomes. In response, Chouhan assured that steps would be taken for the speedy release of the funds.