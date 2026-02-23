AP Chambers team meets ICAI president, proposes collaboration

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the AP Chambers of Commerce & Industry, led by President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, met D. Prasanna Kumar, the newly elected President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), to congratulate him on his elevation.

His election marks a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh, as it is the first time a professional from the state has been chosen as ICAI President. AP Chambers expressed confidence that under his leadership, ICAI will strengthen financial governance and support MSME growth nationwide.

During the meeting, AP Chambers submitted a representation proposing structured collaboration with ICAI to bolster the MSME ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Discussions focused on support for the Corporate Mitra framework, creation of a Joint MSME Financial & Compliance Support Desk, assistance in preparing bankable DPRs, financial structuring, training on digital accounting and cost management, advisory support for stressed MSMEs, and engagement of ICAI trainees with MSME units.

Prasanna Kumar welcomed the initiatives and assured support. He agreed to form a joint task force with AP Chambers to implement actionable measures. AP Chambers thanked him, expressing confidence the collaboration will enhance resilience, governance and competitiveness of MSMEs.