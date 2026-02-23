APSPDCL, NREDCAP to set up EV charging stations at 10 substations in Anantapur

ANANTPUR: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) have initiated plans to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at select substations across Anantapur district, marking a major step in strengthening EV infrastructure.

With the growing use of electric two-wheelers and cars, officials are assessing substations with adequate land to set up charging facilities, particularly along national highways. Ten substations have been identified in the first phase, with an estimated Rs 7 crore allocated for development.

The locations include Rayalacheruvu on NH-67, Miduturu and Hampapuram on NH-44, Itukalapalli on NH-42, D5 Section near Ballari Bypass, Uravakonda, Kuderu, Kalyandurg, Gooty and Tadipatri.

The stations will feature fast-charging points, while canteens will be provided for commuter convenience. Where space permits, play areas and resting zones will also be developed. Officials said some facilities are expected to be ready by March, with remainder operational by May.

Superintending Engineer Seshadri Shekhar confirmed groundwork has been completed at the identified sites and the project will soon be launched in coordination with NREDCAP.