Bureau of Energy Efficiency urges States to adopt new tech for energy-secure future

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has intensified efforts to meet India’s ambitious target of doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, in line with commitments made at the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. BEE highlighted that India has already achieved electricity savings of 321.39 billion units, translating into savings of `2.0 lakh crore and a reduction of 321.06 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Pankaj Agarwal Secretary, Ministry of Power, and BEE Director General KC Panigrahy underscored the urgency of time-bound implementation. They noted that the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023 recognised energy efficiency as the “first fuel” and adopted an action plan to double the rate of improvement by 2030. According to the International Energy Agency, India’s current energy intensity improvement rate of 2.5% (2024) must rise to 4% by 2030 to meet this commitment.

BEE has urged proactive States, including AP, to adopt special mechanisms through their State Designated Agencies. K Vijayanand, Chief Secretary of AP and Chairman of APSECM, welcomed the roadmap and pledged full support.