Expert: 80 per cent of heart ailments can be prevented

VIJAYAWADA: A health seminar organised by the Praja Arogya Vedika NTR District Committee at the MB Science Centre highlighted the growing incidence of heart disease among young people and stressed preventive lifestyle measures.

Presided over by district secretary G. Vijay Prakash, the seminar featured cardiologist Dr A. Poornanand as chief speaker. He explained causes, types and prevention of heart ailments, noting that conditions once common among the elderly are increasingly affecting younger populations, particularly after COVID-19. Stress, poor diet, smoking, alcohol use and sedentary habits were identified as major risk factors.

Dr Poornanand said up to 80% of heart disease can be prevented through balanced nutrition, daily exercise, proper sleep and strong family and social ties. He urged those with hypertension or diabetes to undergo regular check-ups and emphasised early detection and trust in medical treatment over misconceptions.

The seminar also saw the release of Dr Poornanand’s book Heart Attack – Preventive Measures, unveiled by Bhanu Prasad Chadalavada, founder of the Save Young Heart Foundation and Kiran Teja Charitable Trust. Chadalavada announced free screenings for people aged 30–45 and called for government support to expand such programmes. State president M.V. Ramanaiah urged youth to prioritise health and appealed for stronger public healthcare.

District president Dr Makineni Kiran moderated the session, attended by honorary presidents Dr Sudhakar and Dr M. Seetharamarao, doctors, medical staff, nursing students and community members. Around 500 participants reflected strong public interest in preventive healthcare.