From drought to water security model, Annamayya district in Andhra leads with Jaladhara initiative

TIRUPATI: In a remarkable transformation, once considered the second most drought-prone district in the State, Annamayya has emerged as a model of sustainable water security under the district administration’s flagship initiative, Project Jaladhara.

From ranking 25th in groundwater availability, the district has now climbed to second place, a feat achieved not by constructing new irrigation projects, but by restoring, rejuvenating, and interlinking existing and defunct water bodies.

Following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as part of the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047, the district administration, led by Collector Nishant Kumar, adopted a sub-basin-based scientific plan to ensure every drop of rainwater is harvested and optimally utilised.

At the heart of Project Jaladhara lies the concept of interlinking surplus basins with deficit ones within the district. Drawing inspiration from national river interlinking proposals, the district adapted the model locally by reconnecting smaller streams, feeder channels, and cascaded tanks particularly in the Cheyyeru sub-basin under the larger Pennar River basin.

Nearly 3.9 TMC of surplus water was diverted to deficit tanks in Rayachoty, Madanapalle, Thambalapalle, and other mandals. Authorities estimate that almost 90% of the district, barring a few rain-shadow pockets, has benefited from the initiative.

Through effective convergence of departments and utilisation of employment guarantee schemes, the district undertook an unprecedented restoration effort: 4,000 out of 6,000 defunct feeder channels revived; 1,700 under progress as well as 310 feeder channels excavated.

In addition 214 farm ponds constructed,102 trenches developed and 532 local streams rejuvenated due to this initiatives 962 mini irrigation tanks filled to 100% capacity and 3,089 tanks restored under conservation measures.