Gramin Dak Sewaks hailed as backbone of rural service network in AP

GUNTUR: The Gramin Dak Sewak Conference held in Guntur showcased the vital role of rural postal workers in India’s logistics and communication network, with leaders praising them as the backbone of national service delivery.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that despite technological advances and the advent of Artificial Intelligence, the services of Dak Sewaks remain irreplaceable. He noted that India has more than 1.64 lakh post offices, nearly 90 per cent of them in rural areas, supported by 2.7 lakh Dak Sewaks nationwide.

Andhra Pradesh alone has over 9,100 post offices with 17,000 Dak Sewaks. Naidu highlighted their role in delivering banking, insurance, digital certificates, and nearly one-third of Direct Benefit Transfers.

He urged the Centre to provide electric bicycles to Dak Sewaks, pointing out that this would reduce pollution and improve efficiency. “Technology may grow, but it is the human touch of Dak Sewaks that sustains the system,” he remarked.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia described Naidu as a ‘visionary leader’ and expressed joy at participating in the conference alongside ‘10,000 family members’ – the Dak Sewaks.