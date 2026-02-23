Indian Yellow Tit spotted in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The fifth edition of the Garuda Atlas, a large-scale bird mapping exercise documenting avian diversity in and around Tirupati, concluded on Saturday, highlighting the region’s rich biodiversity.

Launched in 2022 as the Tirupati Bird Atlas, the initiative was renamed Garuda Atlas to reflect Tirupati’s cultural identity and encourage wider community participation.

Across five editions, 274 species have been recorded, with 192 documented in the current survey alone. More than 55,000 bird observations were logged, underscoring the ecological importance of the area.

During a bird walk at Divyaramam, the Indian Yellow Tit was recorded for the first time in Tirupati, expanding its known distribution range beyond the Nallamala and MM Hills. The Shaheen Falcon was also observed along the Tirumala Ghat Road, displaying hunting behaviour. Other notable species included the Yellow-throated Bulbul, Red-necked Falcon, Slaty-breasted Rail and Black Eagle.

The survey, coordinated by IISER Tirupati in collaboration with the Tirupati Nature Society and the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, divided the landscape into 72 grids of 3×3 km, each further split into sub-grids. Teams of four to five members, including bird experts, conducted three-hour surveys in randomly selected areas.

The Garuda Atlas aims to generate long-term data to monitor changes in bird populations, assess the impact of land-use and urban expansion, and strengthen conservation strategies. Technical design is led by Dr Robin’s Lab at IISER Tirupati, with logistical support from TNS and the Forest Department.

Coordinated by Hareesha of IISER Tirupati, with support from S Pushya Mitra and P Ramachandra Reddy of TNS, survey drew participation from bird enthusiasts nationwide.