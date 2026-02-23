‘Jagan has no moral right to talk about Tirumala’: Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu strongly criticised opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he had failed to visit the Tirumala temple for the past 18 months.

Speaking to the media in Palakollu, the Minister Nimmala claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy had forfeited the moral authority to speak about Tirumala traditions.

Ramanaidu accused the opposition of mismanagement in temple affairs during its tenure, citing controversies related to prasadam preparation and alleged irregularities. He further alleged that the party had misused religious imagery for publicity and described its conduct in the Legislative Council as an attack on Hindu sentiments.

The Minister also dismissed recent criticism directed at Heritage Foods, stating that the company had taken a policy decision not to supply ghee to temples or governments, and accused the opposition of making baseless allegations to divert public attention.

Ramanaidu recalled earlier controversies, including claims about temple assets and remarks made against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which he described as misleading.