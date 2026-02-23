Minister Kollu Ravindra alleges irregularities in TTD affairs during YSRCP rule

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Sunday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of disrespecting Lord Venkateswara and hurting Hindu sentiments.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, Ravindra alleged that Jagan had adopted a shameful stance on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) matters. He claimed that during the previous government, ghee used for laddu prasadam was procured from firms without milk collection, leading to adulteration and misuse of temple resources.

Questioning procurement practices, he said large-scale irregularities had surfaced.

Ravindra also criticised the display of Lord Venkateswara’s photographs inside the Legislature, noting that rules prohibit religious displays in the Assembly and Council.

He termed the move an attempt to politicise religion and a violation of sanctity.

The Minister further alleged diversion and misuse of TTD funds under the previous regime. Rejecting allegations against Heritage dairy, he clarified the company had no agreement with the government and had not supplied milk or ghee.

Stating that investigations revealed irregularities, Ravindra said people had already delivered their verdict in the elections and warned that attempts to escape accountability would not succeed, stressing that temple sanctity must be preserved.