‘Modi, Naidu, Jagan denting India’s image’: Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State opposition leaders, accusing them of undermining India’s global image and State’s interests.

In a post on X, Sharmila criticised the recent AI Summit, calling the use of a Chinese robotic dog a “national embarrassment.”

She argued that showcasing foreign technology before representatives of 70 countries insulted Indian talent and made the nation “a laughing stock.”

Turning to State politics, she alleged that both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy were acting as the BJP’s mouthpieces. She also criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, remarking that ‘in AP, BJP means Babu, Jagan, and Pawan.’

Sharmila recalled earlier trade negotiations with the United States, claiming concessions such as zero tariffs harmed farmers.