MP Kesineni Sivanath calls for organic farming push in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that natural farming is the only sustainable path for farmers’ prosperity and society’s health, Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) called for collective efforts to transform organic cultivation into a mass movement.

He was addressing the second day of the NTR District Organic Farmers’ Festival-2026 held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The organic fair was jointly organised by the district administration, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and Shreyas Farmers Society to promote awareness on sustainable agriculture and healthy food systems.

The event witnessed participation from public representatives, officials, agricultural experts, women’s self-help groups and progressive farmers.

District Collector Lakshmisha highlighted the importance of traceability in organic products to build consumer confidence. Explaining the QR code-based system, he said consumers would be able to track the journey of produce from seed to sale, ensuring transparency and authenticity. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to expanding natural farming practices.