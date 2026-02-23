Rare pediatric brain tumor treated at Andhra's HBCH&RC

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first for pediatric oncology in India, a Tandem Autologous Stem Cell Transplant, also known as a double autologous transplant, has been successfully performed on a three-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh diagnosed with Embryonal Tumor with Multi-layered Rosettes (ETMR).

The procedure, one of the rarest and most aggressive malignant brain tumors seen in early childhood, was carried out at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), a unit of Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy.

A tandem autologous transplant is a planned two-stage treatment in which the patient receives two consecutive cycles of high-dose chemotherapy. Each cycle is followed by reinfusion of the patient’s own previously collected stem cells.

The approach is designed to achieve deeper and more durable remission in certain aggressive cancers. The treatment is usually completed within six months.

“The girl initially underwent surgery followed by intensive chemotherapy at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. As she belongs to Andhra Pradesh, she was later referred to HBCH&RC for the tandem transplant procedure. At the Visakhapatnam centre, she received additional chemotherapy followed by the double autologous transplant between December 2025 and January 2026. She was discharged after the second transplant without significant transplant-related complications,” doctors said.

They stated that while ETMR remains a highly aggressive tumor with limited outcomes under standard treatment protocols, aggressive chemotherapy followed by tandem autologous transplant has shown improvement in survival rates, with studies indicating approximately 50-60 per cent five-year survival in selected cases.