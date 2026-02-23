Rs 25-cr food laboratory at Tirumala to start operations in March

VIJAYAWADA: The State is set to inaugurate a cutting-edge food laboratory at Tirumala, aimed at ensuring the highest quality standards of prasadam and food served to devotees. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that the facility, taken up at a cost of Rs 25 crore, is nearing completion with 90% of the work already finished.

Operations are expected to begin next month. The laboratory will test over 60 varieties of raw materials used in prasadam preparation, including ghee, cashew, raisin, almond, chickpea, sugar, cardamom, turmeric and chilli.

To address concerns over adulterated ghee, the lab will be equipped with E-Tongue and E-Nose devices imported from France at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

These advanced devices can detect even microscopic variations in taste and smell, ensuring authenticity and purity.

The initiative follows an agreement signed with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in October 2024, under which Rs 23 crore was sanctioned.