YSRCP politicising religion, says AP TDP president Palla

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday criticised former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the previous government failed to safeguard the sanctity of Tirumala and respect Hindu sentiments.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, Srinivasa Rao said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had shown little regard for religious institutions while in power and was now invoking faith for political reasons.

He objected to what he described as the politicisation of religious symbols and referred to instances where images of Lord Venkateswara were brought into legislative spaces.

Raising issues related to the administration of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he referred to the alleged foreign currency theft in the parakamani section and the controversy over the quality of ghee used in laddu prasadam. He also cited reported irregularities in ticket sales and temple resources.

Palla further claimed that there were several attacks on temples during the YSRCP’s tenure and referred to the incident at the Sri Rama temple in Ramateertham.

Demanding an apology from YSRC chief Jagan, he said religious traditions must be respected.