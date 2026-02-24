19 fall ill after diarrhoea outbreak in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: At least 19 people fell ill due to a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam municipal corporation limits in the district on Monday. Hailing from Kaki Veedhi, Dammala Veedhi, Gudi Veedhi and Manguvari Thota area developed symptoms and are undergoing treatment in hospitals of Srikakulam.

After many residents developed symptoms, District Collector Swapnil Dinkar visited affected colonies, assured best treatment and ordered measures to curb the spread. Officials suspect water contamination, possibly from drainage mixing with supply.

He advised residents to avoid municipal water for two days and discard stored water.

The corporation will supply tanker water and suggested bottled water. Hospitalised patients are stable.

“We have been providing treatment under NTR Vaidya Seva for the diarrhoea victims those who are undergoing treatment in private/corporate hospitals. We have set up a special ward for diarrhoea victims in GGH as a precautionary measure. All drinking water should be boiled before consumption, and any health concerns must be reported immediately to the government general hospital or nearby primary health centres. Our municipal staff and health authorities will camp in these areas on Monday,” he added.

MA&UD Minister P Narayana reportedly took the situation seriously and held a teleconference with the District Collector, DMHO and Municipal Commissioner to review the outbreak.

He directed them to take necessary measures and conduct an immediate investigation to ascertain whether contaminated water or dietary factors caused the outbreak.

According to sources, several people developed symptoms in the past 24 hours. A few were admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), while others are undergoing treatment in private and corporate hospitals.