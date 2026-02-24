Andhra intermediate exams begin peacefully; over 20,000 absentees on first day

VIJAYAWADA: Intermediate Public Examinations commenced on a peaceful note on Monday.

Out of the total 5,45,028 students enrolled to appear for the first year examination as many as 20,123 students abstained on the first day. No cases of malpractice were registered.

AP Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary P Ranjit Basha took stock of the conduct of intermediate examinations in various centres through the Command Control Room. He also personally inspected two examination centres at Mangalagiri.

He inspected the functioning of CC cameras and other facilities being provided to students in the examination centres.

Congratulating the staff and students for the successful conduct of the examinations on the first day, the BIE Secretary wanted the students to reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.