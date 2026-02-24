Focus on better service delivery: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials across departments to focus on delivering better services to citizens and simplifying government processes.

Reviewing the functioning of various departments from the RTGS centre on Monday, he emphasised that employee performance must be evaluated regularly, with appreciation letters issued to those who excel.

Naidu said that while underperforming staff should be motivated, employees who win public trust through efficient service must be recognised and encouraged.

For the first time, the government will send monthly appreciation letters to outstanding employees, which will also be recorded in their personal service files. Senior officials noted that such recognition would foster healthy competition among staff.

The CM underscored the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals, from primary health centres to higher-level institutions. He instructed that outsourcing agencies failing to maintain sanitation be held accountable and that hospital administrators ensure the availability of equipment. He also directed officials to prevent shortages of doctors by expediting recruitment wherever necessary.

Turning to temple administration, Naidu said that while staff performance has improved compared to the past, further efforts are needed to enhance facilities for devotees and preserve the atmosphere.

He stressed the importance of bringing a “fresh look” to the Revenue Department, which he said must shed its negative image. He called for zero corruption and warned against situations that would necessitate activating the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Efficient deputy tehsildars are being identified, he said, while poorly performing officials must not be allowed to derail services.