Government working for social equality: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the coalition government is working tirelessly to achieve social equality and uplift weaker sections.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly during budget discussions, he emphasised that reducing economic disparities and ensuring representation for marginalized communities is the government’s foremost priority.

The Chief Minister highlighted that despite financial challenges, the government has introduced a `3.32 lakh crore budget, with enhanced allocations for SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare compared to previous years. He assured that funds earmarked for these groups will be spent exclusively for their benefit, strengthening welfare programs across sectors.

Naidu explained that initiatives such as P4 (People, Public, Private, Partnership) are designed to reduce inequalities and bring transformation among vulnerable families. He pointed out that over 10 lakh families are being supported through mentorship programs, while welfare schemes for auto drivers, fishermen, and handloom workers—including free electricity —are being expanded.

On education and health, the Chief Minister said the government is focusing on Anganwadi centres, primary schools, and residential institutions, ensuring nutrition and better healthcare for children. He stressed that the vision of Swarnandhra 2047 aims to raise per capita income from the current `3 lakh to `54 lakh, making Andhra Pradesh a key contributor to a developed India. Naidu also announced that BC reservations, previously reduced to 24 percent by the earlier government, will be restored to 34 percent before local body elections.