INS Vikrant anchors India’s maritime power projection at IFR, MILAN 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM: Off the coast of Visakhapatnam, one warship drew every eye during the International Fleet Review (IFR-2026) and exercise MILAN 2026, the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on February 18, this marked this majestic ship’s grand debut at an IFR, showcasing India’s self-reliance in defence.

The name ‘Vikrant,’ meaning “courageous” in Sanskrit, honours India’s first aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1961 and decommissioned in 1997.

The earlier vessel played a key role in the 1961 Goa Liberation operation and the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The new carrier carries forward that legacy. Its motto, “Jayema Sam Yudhi Sprdhah,” translates to “I defeat those who dare to challenge me.”

Commissioned on September 2, 2022, designed by the Warship Design Bureau, and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, it features 75 percent indigenous content.

The 45,000-tonne leviathan spans 262.5 meters, equaling two Chinnaswamy cricket stadiums end-to-end, and contains 2,275 compartments. Powering 5,000 households and featuring wiring stretching from Kochi to Kashi, it houses nearly 1,800 personnel.

Hitting speeds up to 28 knots via four gas turbines, the carrier can operate around 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and various helicopters such as the MH-60R, Kamov-31, Chetak, and ALH Dhruv. It uses the STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) system, allowing aircraft to take off using a ski jump and land with arrester wires.