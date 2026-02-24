Jagan betrayed Dalits: TDP Varla Ramaiah

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah accused YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the Dalit community throughout his five-year regime.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters on Monday, Ramaiah said Jagan had repeatedly claimed Dalits were like his own relatives, but his actions showed the exact opposite and backstabbed them at every step.

He pointed to the recent Supreme Court remarks in the MLC Anant Babu case as clear proof. Anant Babu is accused of brutally killing his Dalit car driver Subrahmanyam in Kakinada.