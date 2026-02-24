Job Calendar will be released by Ugadi: Andhra minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh stated that admissions in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State are higher than in any other state in the country. Responding to a question raised by MLA Koona Ravi Kumar in the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Minister said that results have significantly improved over the past two years and that girl students are now competing for admission into KGBVs in the state.

The Minister said that 16,000 teachers were recruited last year. This year, the government is working with the goal of releasing a mega job calendar by Ugadi.

All departments are working in coordination, and the job calendar will be released by Ugadi, he added.

He explained that the KGBV programme is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, under which the Central Government provides 60 percent of the funds while the State government contributes 40 percent.

Any decision regarding salary hikes of the KGBV staff or other policy matters must be taken jointly by the Centre and the State.