Palakollu scholar joins Mars simulation in US

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Jahnavi Dangeti, a research scholar from Palakollu in West Godavari district, is pursuing advanced research in space science in the United States and has served as a Crew Scientist in a Mars analogue simulation at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, operated by The Mars Society.

She was selected last year for a space mission with US-based aerospace company Titans Space and has been undergoing training in the United States.

Jahnavi Dangeti said the mission simulated Mars surface conditions, including isolation protocols, delayed communication systems and full extra vehicular activity suit operations. She said she conducted a regolith-based experiment to study soil interaction under simulated Martian terrain. “The objective was to understand how regolith behaviour affects surface operations, structural stability, and habitat development,” she said.

She said she carried out field sampling during multiple EVAs while wearing a simulated Mars suit and documented soil behaviour under analogue environmental constraints. In addition to leading scientific operations, she coordinated daily reports, supported habitat sustainability and contributed to crew coordination and mission planning.