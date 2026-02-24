Protests over alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration disrupt Andhra Legislative Council for fifth day

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed disruptions for the fifth straight day on Monday as Opposition members persisted with protests over the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the Tirupati Laddu, involving Heritage Foods and Indapur Dairy.

Normal proceedings resumed only after the government agreed to hold a detailed debate on the issue on February 26.

As soon as the House convened at 10.03 am, YSR Congress Party members Dr Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Y Sivaramireddy and Suryanarayana Raju submitted an adjournment motion seeking an immediate discussion.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju declined the request and proceeded with the Question Hour, triggering protests from the Opposition.

YSRCP members entered the well of the House, raised slogans, displayed placards and surrounded the Chairman’s podium, demanding acceptance of their motion.

Amid the din, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav completed his response to a listed question before the Chairman briefly adjourned the House.

Meanwhile, members of the Telugu Desam Party also moved into the well, accusing the Opposition of deliberately obstructing legislative business.

Attempts to display placards were stopped after ministers intervened and asked members to return to their seats. With disorder continuing, the House was adjourned again.